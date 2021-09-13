Warrants issued after Central Saanich police vehicle rammed at gas station

Johnathan Pocetti is wanted for the two incidents

Victoria and Central Saanich police are looking for wanted man Johnathan Pocetti. (Courtesy of VicPD)

Victoria and Central Saanich police are asking for help in locating Johnathan Pocetti as he’s wanted on several warrants after a police vehicle was rammed and two pedestrians were nearly hit.

Central Saanich police attempted to stop a truck for a traffic violation at a gas station in the 6700-block of West Saanich Road just before 4 p.m. on Aug. 31. The driver then drove the truck “onto the hood of the of the police cruiser,” pushing it aside before fleeing the scene. Central Saanich police believe that driver was Pocetti and he’s wanted for assaulting a police officer with a weapon, fleeing police, dangerous driving and mischief to property over $5,000.

The Victoria Police Department believes Pocetti is the suspect who reportedly attempted to hit a woman and her two friends with a vehicle just before 4 a.m. on Sept. 5 as the pedestrians were walking near Dallas Road and Linden Avenue.

The suspect then reportedly exited his vehicle and attempted to assault one of the individuals with a weapon, narrowly missing, police said. He then fled the scene in his vehicle. VicPD said Pocetti was seen in a Colwood neighbourhood around 5 a.m. that same morning, but he hasn’t been found.

No one was physically injured in the Central Saanich or Victoria incidents.

Police said Pocetti’s warrants relate to ongoing VicPD and Central Saanich police investigations. A news release said officers are concerned about his well-being.

Pocetti is described as a 28-year-old Caucasian man with short brown hair and brown eyes. He’s 5’6” and weighs about 135 pounds. He’s believed to be driving a green 1999 Dodge 2500 truck with British Columbia license plate numbered KJ7 200 and no front license plate. VicPD said the vehicle may have been painted matte white, on top of a blue primer, and may have a different aftermarket bumper.

Police said anyone who sees Pocetti should call 911 and not approach him.

Anyone with information can contact VicPD at 250-995-7654, ext. 1, Central Saanich police at 250-652-4441 or report anonymously to Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

