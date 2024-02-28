Warrants out for Nanaimo man who allegedly punched and bear-sprayed woman

Nanaimo RCMP searching for 38-year-old suspect

Warrants are out for a suspect accused of punching and bear-spraying a woman.

Nanaimo RCMP issued a press release this week asking for the public’s help to locate a 38-year-old man who is wanted for three counts of assault with a weapon.

According to the release, since the time of the alleged assault, investigators have been unable to find the suspect and have had warrants issued for his arrest. The warrants stem from late November, when the suspect allegedly assaulted a woman by repeatedly punching her and discharging a can of bear spray at her.

The suspect is 6-foot-3, 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of a skull on his lower right arm and one of a devil on his upper right arm. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Nanaimo RCMP at 250-754-2345 and quote file No. 2023-40458.

