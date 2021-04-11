Washed-up explosive device destroyed by VicPD bomb squad

Victoria Police’s Explosive Disposal Unit came to Oak Bay April 10 to destroy a potentially dangrous explosive device that washed up on shore. (Oak Bay RCMP photo)

Oak Bay Police thanked a beach comber this weekend for calling in an explosive device found washed up on the beach.

The Victoria Police Explosives Disposal Unit came to the beach with a remote controlled bomb disposal unit to remove the device and later destroyed it at a safe location, Oak Bay Police reported.

Police said the device, an orange Nxburst cartridge, appeared to have been in the ocean for some time, and likely had been used in construction. The orange cap left no clues as to where it came from.

The item washed up on shore April 10, and was spotted by a resident who recognized potential danger.

