FILE – An Amtrak train rolls westbound along the White Rock waterfront. (Tracy Holmes photo)

Washington authorities identify bicyclist killed in B.C.-bound train collision

Whatcom County Medical Examiner Gary Goldfogel ruled the death as accidental

Authorities have identified the bicyclist who died after he was struck by an Amtrak Cascades passenger train in Bellingham earlier this week.

Whatcom County Medical Examiner Gary Goldfogel tells The Bellingham Herald that 71-year-old Richard T. Lonseth died from trauma caused by the collision Tuesday morning.

Goldfogel ruled the death as accidental.

Bellingham Police Lt. Claudia Murphy says Lonseth continued onto the tracks after ignoring the train’s horn as well as construction flaggers, flashing lights and electronic arms.

An Amtrak spokesperson says train 517 was travelling to Portland, Oregon, from Vancouver, British Columbia.

BNSF spokesperson Gus Melonas says this death is the fifth deadly train collision on BNSF tracks in Washington state this year.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Street checks should be strictly limited – or banned outright, N.S. report says
Next story
Tourist taking photos dies in fall at Grand Canyon

Just Posted

Community rallies while Hannah Day fights for her life

Funds quickly surpass goal to support Hannah Day’s family in staying by her bedside

Multiple Saanich sites considered for velodrome proposal

Cycling community would benefit from covered velodrome

Victoria’s Bay Centre offers free retail space in new contest

The ‘Pop-up Your Shop’ contest is running until April 15

Tsawout First Nation reaches agreement over logging stand-off

Chief and council to drop injunctions against three community members opposed to logging

‘CSI for wildlife’: eDNA detects endangered frog near Lillooet

Resulting in tripling of the known range of the species

VIDEO: Tour Victoria’s new Arc Academy of Inquiry middle school

Independent middle school offers progressive learning model

POLL: Do you still have a landline telephone?

With smart phones becoming an indispensable part of modern-day life, more and… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of March 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Cougar mauls child on Vancouver Island

The child was taken to hospital in serious condition

Pedestrian throws rock and shatters truck driver’s window on Highway 1

Abbotsford driver suffers broken collarbone in incident on Friday morning

B.C. teacher not issued certificate lodges human rights complaint after sexual assault charge stayed

To date the TRB has not decided if it will issue him a teaching certificate

B.C. needs to update laws to protect pets from dying in snare traps: Animal activists

The Fur-Bearers advocate for new rules on setting traps near public areas

UPDATED: Boy, 11, dies in ATV rollover on small B.C. island

Police say child was found pinned beneath off-road vehicle

VIDEO: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

Neighbour says ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots ring out during morning standoff in Surrey

Most Read