This picture shows Washington State Ferries personnel examining the steel on the car deck of the Elwha, one of two vessels serving the Anacortes-Sidney run.

Washington State Ferries to suspend service to Sidney for almost a month

Suspension will last Nov. 12 to Dec. 8 because WSF lacks certified vessels for route

Washington State Ferries is suspending its international service to Sidney for almost a full month starting in November due to lack of vessels.

John Vezina, government relations director Washington State Ferries, announced the suspension in a note to affected local government representatives along the Anacortes-Sidney route including Sidney Mayor Cliff McNeil-Smith.

At issue is the status of the Chelan, one of two vessels fit to service the route under the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS). Vezina said the vessel must be removed from service in early November for its US Coast Guard mandated annual inspection and maintenance.

RELATED: Fares for ferry between United States and Sidney rise Oct. 1

RELATED: No immediate plan to electrify Washington State ferry to Sidney

“With no other SOLAS boat available, this will result in the suspension of our international service from Monday, Nov. 12 through Sunday, Dec. 8,” he said.

The Chelan had been working the route all summer, while the second SOLAS vessel — the 52-year-old Elwhawas undergoing an analysis of its steel.Elwhacontinues to undergo review and repair, a development that could ultimately keep that vessel out of action for some time.

Vezina said Washington State Ferries must continue to replace steel on the vessel’s deck this fall. It must also address the results of a recently completed steel analysis in working with the Coast Guard to determine potential future repairs.

“That process will last into October, with any ensuing repairs taking the boat out of service for several months,” said Vezina.

Vezina said there is no way to avoid the disruption. “We understand the impact service disruptions have on our customers and do our best to avoid them,” he said. “We are able to do the majority of the Chelan’s work in November, when ridership is at its lowest of our three seasons of international service, allowing us to return it to service before ridership increases before December holidays.”

Vezina promised a “robust outreach” to passengers to help them plan accordingly.


nick.murray@peninsulanewsreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@peninsulanewsreview.com

 

This picture shows the Elwha towed through the Hiram Chittenden Locks (Ballard Locks) in Seattle on Sept. 28, 2019 on its way to Anacortes for further examination of car deck steel (Washington State Ferries/Submitted).

Previous story
Piranhas found in B.C. lake were likely unwanted pets, conservation officers say
Next story
UPDATED: Victoria woman reported missing found safe

Just Posted

Las Vegas shooting survivor from Saanich turns to writing, activism

“I was stripped of my innocence…other Canadians died,” the survivor said.

Filming transform Sidney’s Beacon Wharf into American seaside resort

Hallmark Channel will air Mysteries of Martha’s Vineyard in 2020

‘I’m just an ordinary pilot,’ insists veteran awarded France’s highest honour

Saanich resident completed 36 successful missions to help liberate France in Second World War

Oak Bay resident hit with $250 fine for shed built despite stop work order

54-square-foot shed protects recycling from raccoons

Bear spotted near Saanich’s Colquitz and McKenzie schools

SD61 warns parents to pick up kids

WATCH: Victoria’s top stories

The top Victoria stories for the October 2 are brought to you… Continue reading

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 1

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think the Global Climate Strike will spur governments to action on climate change?

They came from all walks of life and all age groups, flooding… Continue reading

B.C.’s sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz resigns amid spending scandal

Reputation damage ‘will never be fully repaired,’ Lenz says

Bullet fragment likely caused 2017 wildfire that destroyed northern B.C. homes: FOI

Chief fire information officer says firearms ignitions have become more common

Police cancel $368 ticket given to B.C. senior for having cellphone in cupholder

The woman was ticketed and then her son took to Twitter to ask if the fine is just

Resignations let B.C. legislature ‘turn the page,’ John Horgan says

MLAs return next week for Indigenous rights, daylight time debates

Humboldt Bronco families upset by Alberta trucking regulation review

Province is taking a second look at rules for school bus drivers and farmers

Only a matter of time until ‘Okanagan Bob’ is identified, police say

The notorious Hwy. 97 driver’s identify can’t be released until he commits a criminal offence

Most Read