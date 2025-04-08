 Skip to content
Washout closes Highway 1 east of Chase, several school bus routes affected

Incident occurred between Squilax Valley and Little River roads
Lachlan Labere
250408-saa-highway1-washout
Highway 1 was closed east of Chase due to a washout on Tuesday morning, April 8, 2025. DriveBC image

Highway 1 is closed in both directions east of Chase due to a washout. 

The incident occurred between Squilax Valley and Little River roads, about 12 kilometres east of Chase. 

School District 83 reported  several bus routes being affected by the incident on Tuesday morning, April 8. 

"At this time it is not clear when the highway will be re-opening," said the school district via Facebook. "If you live in this area please check for a message from SD83's transportation department, which should be arriving soon, for the plan for your child's bus."

Lachlan Labere

About the Author: Lachlan Labere

Editor, Salmon Arm Observer
Read more

