Wastewater discharge at Clover Point pump station prompts warning from CRD

Warning asks people to avoid entering the water in the affected areas

The CRD is warning about wastewater discharge near the Clover Point pump station. (Nina Grossman/News Staff)

As the weather heats up and more people head outside it can be tempting to go for a dip in the ocean, but the CRD is warning the public not to enter the water near the Clover Point pump station for the next couple of days.

Construction of the wastewater treatment project at the pump station requires “screened wastewater” to be discharged out of the short outfall at Clover Point.

The discharge began on Tuesday, April 14, and will last until Friday evening.

According to the CRD, the affected area is along Dallas Road between St. Charles Street and Dock Street, including Ross Bay, Clover Point, Holland Point and Ogden Point.

People are asked to avoid entering the water as the wastewater may pose a health risk to people entering the water.

Public health advisory signs will be posted until sample results show the water is safe to enter.

For updates visit crd.bc.ca.



