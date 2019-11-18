Wastewater overflows lead to CRD warning at Greater Victoria beaches

This past weekend’s heavy rainfall resulted in combined stormwater and wastewater overflow along some shorelines in Greater Victoria on Sunday afternoon, affecting the vicinity of Clover Point Park, between Cook Street and Hollywood Place.
The CRD is asking people to avoid entering the water in these areas, as the wastewater may pose a health risk.
Public health advisory signs will be posted at beaches within the affected areas until sample results indicate levels are below acceptable limits.
For updates on the overflow situation visit crd.bc.ca.
kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.