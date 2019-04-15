A rendering of the CRD wastewater treatment plant, which accounts for 68 per cent of capital expenditures. (CRD rendering)

Wastewater treatment facility projected to be $10 million over budget

Escalation in construction costs contributing to increase

Residents and businesses in the Capital Regional District would need to foot the bill if an extra $10 million in projected cost increases gets adopted into the budget for the $765 million wastewater treatment project.

A staff report highlights the project’s forecasted cost increase in a monthly progress report submitted to the CRD’s management committee for review this Friday, with a request the new numbers be brought to the board for final approval.

RELATED: Potential for Greater Victoria sewage project to go over budget

ALSO READ: CRD’s 2019 financial plan includes 23 per cent increase for capital projects

A second report to the committee, made by an independent review firm, attributes the budget overrun to Vancouver Island’s “construction cost escalation.”

It also suggests cutting around $20 million in additional projected costs to keep spending from climbing to an extra $31 million increase, or 3.6 per cent, from initial budget plans.

ALSO READ: CRD staff, Victoria mayor call for shift in direction on sewage sludge processing

An agreement with federal and provincial governments secured 60 per cent of funding or $459 million.

The facility has a deadline of December 31, 2020 to meet federal regulatory approval.

swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. MP Mark Warawa hospitalized with possible cancer, online message says

Just Posted

Greater Victoria unemployment rate falls to second lowest in Canada

Victoria unemployment rate reaches 2.8 per cent in March

Greater Victoria’s school of magic is back

The Alectoria School of Magic will run for the second year at Shawnigan Lake School

Ruth King Elementary students sell their wacky, wonderful creations

School’s Young Entrepreneurship Fair teaches students about money, marketing and more

Showers with a mix of sun and cloud for Monday

With a high of 12 C

Saanich Youth Awards highlight inspirational accomplishments

Nominations open for the 2019 awards to recognize youth that live, work and play in Saanich

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of April 9

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you prefer tap water to bottled water?

Recent statistics show Victoria residents love the water coming from their tap.… Continue reading

B.C. MP Mark Warawa hospitalized with possible cancer, online message says

Message posted asks for prayers for Langley-Aldergrove MP

B.C. cities break North American gas price record

As of Sunday afternoon, gas in White Rock cost $1.709 a litre, which is more than any major city

UPDATE: Family confirms man killed in shooting at Salmon Arm church

Gordon Parmenter was the victim of what his family believes was a targeted attack

VIDEO: Campaign to provide a last, dream vacation for terminally ill B.C. boy

Eight-year asked for a cruise on the ‘Disney Boat’

Masters: Tiger caps comeback with 15th major title

First for Woods since 2008 U.S. Open

B.C. overdose prevention sites should be template for others: report

In April 2016, the B.C. government declared a public health emergency in the overdose crisis

Most Read