WATCH: A selection of Greater Victoria’s top stories

Elizabeth May, here at her victory party Monday night, said she would likely run again in 2023 to be the MP for Saanich Gulf-Islands, but left open the possibility that she might step from the party’s leadership (Arnold Lim/News Staff)

After 13 years, Elizabeth May is resigning as the Green Party leader, effective immediately. May appointed deputy leader Jo-Ann Roberts as her interim successor. For more information on this story, click here.

The Victoria Event Centre will host a games night every Monday. From 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., the centre will feature 40 card and board games, and eight video game consoles. A minimum donation of $5 is requested, with the centre open to people aged 19 and up. For more information on this story, click here.

View Royal residents were invited to the View Royal Safety building on Saturday. With a donation, people were able to drop their old pumpkins onto an old jeep from four stories up. All money raised will go to Movember Canada. For more information on this story, click here.

Man arrested in North Cowichan after break and enter, sexual assault
VIDEO: Possible candidates to become the next federal Green leader

Saanich race car driver sets track record, wins two races in California

Bill Okell turns 65 in November and looks forward to next racing season, senior discounts

CRD issues warning of toxic algae bloom at Thetis Lake

A swimming ban is in effect due to a blue-green algae bloom

University of Victoria Vikes take back-to-back national field hockey titles

Anna Mollenhauer named tournament MVP

Homes evacuated for gas leak after vehicle hits house in Langford

RCMP says driver suffered medical event, causing crash

Porta-potties replace washrooms at Cadboro-Gyro Park until water main fixed

A water main broke Monday Nov. 4, prompting the closure of the washrooms

Elizabeth May announced her resignation as leader on Nov. 4

Greater Victoria 2019 holiday craft fair roundup

Get a jump on your holiday shopping

VIDEO: UBC scientists use drones to study southern resident killer whales

Main question is whether endangered southern residents are getting enough chinook salmon

Someone stealing Poppy Fund donation boxes in Island community

Comox Legion branch reports seven collection boxes taken this past week

34-year old Kamal Bhoondpaul arrested Halloween night

Cats rescued from B.C. property had been shot with pellet guns

The feral cats had each been shot and had pellets embedded in them

ICBC needs brokers, online renewals ‘not a priority,’ David Eby says

Crashes, court cases driving Crown corporation costs

Police watchdog recommends criminal charges against Kamloops Mounties

The IIO is recommending charges against three Kamloops officers

Truck crashes into Buttle Lake west of Campbell River killing driver

The BC Coroners Service is investigating

