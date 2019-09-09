WATCH: Black Press reporter rappels down 13-storey building for Easter Seals Drop Zone

Reporter Kendra Crighton takes the plunge

“Now we need you to step on the ledge,” says one of the men stationed on top of the CIBC building. My heart flips inside my chest.

With sweaty palms and shaky legs, I hoist myself onto the ledge. I’m strapped into not one, but two heavy-duty ropes that I’m assured can hold my weight and then some.

I take a deep breath, sit back off the 13th storey and my heart does a few more flips. Why, you may ask, am I rappelling down a skyscraper with no climbing experience?

RELATED: VIDEO: A look inside Easter Seals Camp Shawnigan

Hanging over the edge of a 13-storey building is an adrenaline rush but it also helps send children and young adults with physical or cognitive disabilities to Easter Seal’s Camp Shawnigan.

All of the advice I had received up until the moment I was dangling above a number of spectators went in one ear and out the other. A number of the past participants told me to take my time and enjoy the scenery on the way down.

While I did take my time, coming down in a cool six minutes and 30 seconds, I do wish I had taken in a bit more of the view.

As I said on the 13th floor, all the way down to at least the fourth floor — “I’m not ready to look down yet.”

RELATED: Easter Seal’s Drop Zone gives participants chance to rappel down 13-storey Victoria building

A few weeks ago I was able to take a trip to Camp Shawnigan to see what the money raised would go towards and hear from some of the campers who spend a week of their summer there every year.

For Rishabh Gunvante, a councillor at Camp Shawnigan who grew up in India and Singapore and never went to camp as a kid, it was a life-changing experience.

“Camp is a magical place,” he says in a matter of fact voice. “If a kid loves talking about dinosaurs … we’ll go out of our way to make those dreams come alive. We’ll make dinosaur costumes and we’ll run around acting like dinosaurs … that’s the magic of camp.”

To learn more about Easter Seals Drop Zone visit eastersealsbcy.ca.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Hanging off the side of a 13-storey building gets your heart racing, your palms sweating and actually helps send children and young adults with physical or cognitive disabilities to camp.(Matteus O’Connor/News Staff)

Kendra Crighton finishes the Easter Seals’ Drop Zone event, rappelling down a 13-storey building, in six minutes and 30 seconds. (Michelle Cabana/Black Press Media)

Previous story
Pro-life group removed from site near Kelowna hospital
Next story
Island man’s Quilt of Valour comforting after death of his grandmother

Just Posted

Victoria artist who stitches Trump quotes now on tour in U.S.

The Tiny Pricks Project combines Trump quotes with textile art

New trial for James Bay masseur acquitted of sexual assault

John Hentzelman, 67, will be re-tried on two counts of sexual assault

WATCH: Black Press reporter rappels down 13-storey building for Easter Seals Drop Zone

Reporter Kendra Crighton takes the plunge

Canada, U.S. birth rates see a spike in September

Sept. 9 most common birthday for Americans

PHOTOS: Metchosin Day celebrated by the whole community

After more than five decades, event draws more than 100 vendors

B.C. man pleads not guilty to allegedly threatening sex worker with a gun

North Okanagan man Curtis Sagmoen accused of threatening sex worker with a gun

Fraser Valley teenager’s horse killed by lightning in weekend thunderstorm

Two horses died in covered pen in Chilliwack, discovered in the early hours Sept. 8

Advocates sound alarm on worst B.C. commercial fishing season in 50 years

First Nation and union leaders says government needs to come up with solutions

Former B.C. youth hockey coach charged with child porn offences, club says

Former coach at Burnaby Winter Club was arrested, charged and released on conditions

Bringing mom home: B.C. family gains closure after boy with GoPro helps RCMP solve case

Janet Farris’ body was found last month, she went missing in 1992

Use of fake social media bots in Alberta election will come to federal vote: experts

Federal report found significant, organized use of fake social media accounts in Alberta

Ride-hailing service Kater seeks southern B.C. licences by the winter

CEO says it hopes operations in the rest of B.C. will be up and running in 2020

Canadian flyers scramble after strike forces British Airways cancellations

About 3,500 passengers on more than a dozen Canada-to-London flights are expected to be affected

B.C. greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase

Petroleum, road transport improved efficiency in 2017

Most Read