WATCH: Bye-bye, Johnson Street Bridge

Passersby share their memories of the old Johnson Street Bridge as they watch it go

People lined up along Esquimalt Road to watch the last pieces of the old Johnson Street Bridge get taken apart. From June 8 to June 10 the Dynamic Beast Crane is in the harbour, causing road closures to vehicles, cyclists and pedestrians intermittently between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. on June 8, and between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m. for several hours at a time June 9 and 10.

Many people had memories of the bridge, and held mixed feelings of watching it go.

“My grandson first walked across that bridge when he was two years old,” said Brian Murray. “He’s from Calgary and visits often, and really loves the bridge. He’s 12 now, and can’t stand the new one.” Murray added that he didn’t mind the new bridge himself.

Brian Murray holds up a photo of his grandson, Liam, in front of the old Johnson Street Bridge. Murray says his grandson loved the old bridge, which he’s crossed since he could walk, and can’t stand the new one. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWSS

Diane Bell has cycled across the bridge for decades and had some tense moments as she commuted to work.

“I’m seeing a piece of history being removed…It’s bittersweet, because I love the new bridge,” she said. “I had a love-hate relationship with the old Johnson Street Bridge, and I got choked up sometimes, but it’s had a good life, had a good span.”

Diane Bell has cycled across the old bridge for several decades. She said it’s bittersweet to watch the old bridge go, though she really likes the new one. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Avery MacIsaac came across the bridge closure by accident as she was trying to get downtown.

“It’s pretty interesting, they’ve been trying to take down the blue bridge forever, so it’s nice to watch but I’m kinda in a hurry,” MacIsaac said. “It’s really been part of Victoria’s history and is a really big character point of the city, so a lot of people are upset it’s going, but maybe it’s time.”

For the most recent updates on the bridge, or to watch it get demolished live you can visit johnsonstreetbridge.com .

