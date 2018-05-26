WATCH: City approves Wharf, Humboldt Street bike lanes

A digital rendering of what the Wharf Street bike lanes will look like. (File Contributed)

City Council has approved the next stages of the Biketoria network along Humboldt and Wharf Streets.

After a lengthy discussion at a Thursday Committee of the Whole meeting, Council passed the 60 per cent design plans for bike lanes along both streets later that evening. Sixty per cent is as far as council votes on, with the rest going out for public discussion and further design by City Staff.

Wharf Street will run from Pandora Avenue to Fort Street, before turning into Humboldt and running all the way to Cook St.

On Wharf Street, a two-way protected bike lane will run along the western-side, towards the water. Along this strip, 21 out of 45 parking stalls will be lost, with a majority of them being between Yates and Fort Streets to make room for the lanes, and also to realign the crosswalk coming from Bastion Square. Between Fort and Government Streets 10 parking spots plus one motorcycle parking spot will be added next to the protected bike lanes.

City staff intend to keep the left turn lane on Wharf Street up to Fort Street, and want to enforce safety with coloured paint, and vehicle detection flashing signs at the top of the steep driveway down to Ship Point.

Heading towards Government Street, a pedestrian plaza is planned for the area in front the Visitor Information Centre. For this to happen, the island presently located at the intersection at Humboldt, Wharf and Government Streets will be demolished, and City planners say several new trees will be planted at the new plaza to replace the ones from the island.

Heading down Humboldt, seven parking spots will be lost in the 600 block in order to put in the two-way bike lanes. Tour bus parking is being examined, with some likely to retain access on the Northern side of Humboldt, and others needing to relocate. Nine new parking spots will be added in total between Government and Vancouver.

The largest change will be altering the five-way intersection at Douglas Street, Humboldt Street and Fairfield Road to a four-way intersection by closing vehicle access to Humboldt from Douglas, and creating another pedestrian walk space. Humboldt will still be accessible via Penwell and Blanshard Streets.

The plans are still in process and will have their final refinements in the fall. Construction of the lanes is scheduled to begin in October 2018, and finish in May 2019, with a possible six-week break around Christmas time.

Council also approved to move the next north-south bike lane from Cook Street to Vancouver Street.

For more information on both plans you can head to: victoria.ca/cycling

