WATCH: Cougar saunters through Metchosin yard

A Greater Victoria woman caught an unexpected visitor on video just after Easter weekend.

Kim Black Hawley’s daughter noticed a cougar in the backyard of the family’s Graceland neighbourhood home in Metchosin on Tuesday.

“It just sauntered across the lawn in front of our living room window and slowly made its way down the front hill,” Hawley said.

The BC government says there have been 35 cougar sightings on South Vancouver Island so far this year. Provincial guidelines for encountering a cougar recommend backing away slowly and ensuring it has a clear avenue for escape.

People should make themselves look as big as possible, keep the cougar in front of them at all times and never run or turn their back to the cougar.

Sudden movements can provoke attacks, but in the event a cougar shows interest, people should respond aggressively, making eye contact, showing their teeth and making loud noise.

Anyone who sees a cougar is asked to call the B.C. conservation officer service at 1-877-952-7277.

