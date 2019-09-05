WATCH: Cyclist captures near-miss between mobility scooter and car

A senior citizen was nearly the victim of a dangerous collision

Jim Thompson was cycling down Quadra Street when he witnessed a near-miss between the driver of a mobility scooter and a vehicle. (File contributed/ Jim Thompson)

A senior citizen using a mobility scooter was nearly the victim of a bad collision on Tuesday when a car illegally turned right into a crosswalk.

Cyclist Jim Thompson was waiting at a red light at Quadra and Fisgard streets when a man using a mobility scooter proceeded into the crosswalk, after the walk signal started flashing.

Just seconds into the crosswalk, a red car coming from the west turned right into the crosswalk. The scooter driver managed to manoeuvre a 90-degree turn, miraculously not tipping over in the process and avoided a collision by the skin of his teeth.

The red car drove off, and the senior continued forward, waving to reassure he was OK.

Thompson began speaking with the man, telling him he had the right of way.

“I thought I had the walk sign,” the man said.

“Yeah, you did,” Thompson replied.

As the light switched, the senior replied with apparent gratitude, “I’m here.”

Afterwards, Thompson told Black Press that the driver seemed unfazed by the event.

“The lady driving seemed oblivious to what had just occurred and drove off,” Thompson said. “I’m very grateful the gentleman on the scooter lived to scoot another day, as I’m sure he was too.”

