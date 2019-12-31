WATCH: Daring TV theft caught on video in Langford

A woman’s footage of a daring TV theft in Langford has been shared hundreds of times on social media.

Shannon Burnside shared a post on New Year’s Eve around 4:30 p.m. of a black SUV with a stolen TV hanging out of the back passenger’s side door. A man can be seen running alongside the car and jumping in before the driver speeds off, narrowly missing stopped vehicles.

“These guys just stole this TV from Superstore,” Burnside wrote.

Black Press Media has reached out to West Shore RCMP for comment.

