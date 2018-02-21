Screen capture from a video showing a suspect in the Bay Centre attack on a young girl from Feb. 18. Courtesy VicPD/Youtube

WATCH: Do you recognize this sexual assault suspect?

Victoria police release new footage suspect in Bay Centre attack on young girl

Do you recognize this sexual assault suspect?

Victoria police have released new footage of a man suspected of attacking a 12 year old girl on Feb. 18. The girl was physically and sexually assaulted while shopping with a friend at The Bay Centre downtown.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian or Aboriginal male around 40 years of age, of average height, with a medium build and short facial hair. 

On the day of the attack, he wore glasses, a camouflage toque, a grey hat, dark hoodie, black winter jacket and blue jeans. After the attack, the suspect fled on foot, heading north on Douglas Street. The suspect may have altered his appearance to avoid identification.

READ MORE: Man flees after daytime sex assault in Victoria

The footage shows the suspect walking through the lower level of The Bay Centre, passing a mobile accessories stall.

If you have any information regarding this incident, VicPD encourage you to call their non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, or to report what you know anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

If you see the suspected individual, call 911 immediately.

anna.james@vicnews.com

Previous story
BC BUDGET: New money helps seniors’ care shortage
Next story
Man surprises trial, claims responsibility for Saanich sex assault

Just Posted

WATCH: Do you recognize this sexual assault suspect?

Victoria police release new footage suspect in Bay Centre attack on young girl

Foot found near Victoria belonged to missing Washington man

No foul play suspected in death of Stanley Okumoto, 79

Man surprises trial, claims responsibility for Saanich sex assault

Fellow inmate of accused David Hope claims responsibility

Greyhound cleared to end routes in northern B.C., Vancouver Island

Company says nine routes have dropped 30% in ridership in last five years

Higher gas tax to help fund transit in Greater Victoria

You’ll be paying an extra two cents per litre at the pump starting April 1, 2018

VIDEO: Top 10 B.C. budget highlights

The NDP is focusing on childcare, affordable housing and speeding up the elimination of MSP premiums

BC BUDGET: New money helps seniors’ care shortage

Job stability for care aides key to recruitment, union leader says

Mixed messages on B.C.’s efforts to cool hot housing market

Economist says undersupply of homes in Metro Vancouver, Victoria and Kelowna will keep prices high

Questions raised over B.C. NDP’s childcare budget plan

Advocates concerned how to fill 22,000 new spaces for early childhood educators

B.C. family first to receive reimbursement for life-altering arthritis drug

Effective medication used to treat rare form of juvenile arthritis costs $19,000 a month

VIDEO: Island family builds eight-foot igloo in front of home

Sunday snowfall on the mid-Island leads to all-day family activity

IIO: Kamloops RCMP did not have to report shooting

The IIO is not investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Kamloops in 2017

No smoke alarm, faulty cord contributed to fatal B.C. fire

Faulty electric cord and power source connected to space heater believed to have caused flames

Walmart partners online grocery service to bring Vancouver home delivery

Move expands upon similar efforts announced last November to grow home delivery service

Most Read