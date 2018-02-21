WATCH: Do you recognize this sexual assault suspect?

Victoria police release new footage suspect in Bay Centre attack on young girl

Screen capture from a video showing a suspect in the Bay Centre attack on a young girl from Feb. 18. Courtesy VicPD/Youtube

Do you recognize this sexual assault suspect?

Victoria police have released new footage of a man suspected of attacking a 12 year old girl on Feb. 18. The girl was physically and sexually assaulted while shopping with a friend at The Bay Centre downtown.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian or Aboriginal male around 40 years of age, of average height, with a medium build and short facial hair.

On the day of the attack, he wore glasses, a camouflage toque, a grey hat, dark hoodie, black winter jacket and blue jeans. After the attack, the suspect fled on foot, heading north on Douglas Street. The suspect may have altered his appearance to avoid identification.

The footage shows the suspect walking through the lower level of The Bay Centre, passing a mobile accessories stall.

If you have any information regarding this incident, VicPD encourage you to call their non-emergency line at 250-995-7654, or to report what you know anonymously, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

If you see the suspected individual, call 911 immediately.

