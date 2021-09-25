Extinction Rebellion protesters marched down Vancouver’s Main Street on Sept. 25. (Cole Schisler photo)

WATCH: Extinction Rebellion leads climate protest down Vancouver’s Main Street

Protesters are currently occupying the intersection of Main Street & E Broadway

Extinction Rebellion Vancouver is currently occupying the intersection of Main Street and East Broadway.

In a movement dubbed the “National Day of Rebellion”, which organizers admit fell short of a national movement, protesters are calling on all levels of government for action to address the climate crisis.

Protesters marched from Prince Edward Park down Main Street accompanied by a carnival band and a large contingent of Vancouver Police officers.

Brent Eichler, an Extinction Rebellion member, said the group has held roughly two events a month. Extinction Rebellion is planning further actions throughout October, with a large action planned for October 16.

“We’re living in extreme times. The climate science tells us we have very little time to turn this ship around before there will be drastic consequences,” Eichler said.

Blake Mikulin is a youth climate protester and said that participating in the march helped him feel that he could do something about climate change.

“I’m only 18 and ever since I was little I was told the planet is dying… this gives me an opportunity to do something because I’ve always wanted to,” he said.

More to come…

