Watch for high winds today and tomorrow

A wind warning is in effect for Greater Victoria.

According to Environment Canada, westerly winds of 70 km/h will develop near Juan de Fuca Strait in Greater Victoria later this morning as the low approaches. These winds will ease this evening as the low moves inland, but an Arctic ridge of high pressure will build from the B.C. Interior, spreading northeasterly winds near 70 km/h to Greater Victoria and the Southern Gulf Islands on Sunday.

Environment Canada warns that high winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.