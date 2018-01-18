WATCH: Giant waves smash Ucluelet’s Amphitrite Point

Folks made their way to Ucluelet’s Amphitrite Point Lighthouse on Thursday, Jan. 18 to watch in awe as giant waves smashed into the coastline. The District of Ucluelet established a safe viewing area as much of the Wild Pacific Trail was flooded due to the large waves. Parks Canada also issued an extreme wave hazard advisory and the District of Tofino temporarily closed public beach access to Cox Bay, Chesterman (North and South), and Mackenzie Beaches.