Crowds of Greater Victoria residents gathered on top of Mt. Tolmie early Tuesday morning after a tsunami warning was issued for coastal areas of B.C. (Spencer Pickles/Black Press)

WATCH: Greater Victoria residents gather at higher ground during tsunami warning

Ocean Boulevard and the Esquimalt Lagoon reopened shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday

Greater Victoria residents were woken early Tuesday morning after a tsunami warning was issued across the region and the rest of coastal B.C.

Concerned residents gathered on top of Mt. Tolmie in Saanich until the warning was cancelled shortly before 5 a.m.

Later in the morning, significant waves pounded the shores of the Esquimalt Lagoon with some waves higher than one metre. Wave height is predicted to increase as the day goes on, peaking at around 6 p.m.

High tide is shortly after 11:35 a.m. this morning with low tide later tonight at 9:10 p.m.

Photos by Spencer Pickles/Black Press

