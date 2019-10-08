WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories

The top Greater Victoria stories for Oct. 8 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN). (File contributed/VicPD)

A round-up of today’s top stories

The top Greater Victoria stories for Oct. 8 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

The Victoria Police Department is encouraging kids to consider dressing up “as something that strikes fear in evildoers” for the #BeSeenHalloween competition. For more information on this story, click here.

The City of Colwood joined other municipalities in the Capital Regional District by declaring a climate emergency. For more information on this story, click here.

B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver will retire from politics. Weaver says he will carry on until a new leader is selected next summer. For more information on this story, click here.

For more information on the stories featured in VVN’s highlight video, please visit the links above.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

Blue-lit public bathrooms don’t deter drug use, says provincial authority

The BC Centre for Disease Control finds lights increase risk for all

Victoria councillor calls for more affordable housing options for artists

Coun. Jeremy Loveday wants Victoria to utilize current policies to help local artists

School participation nearly doubles in this year’s Walk and Wheel to School Week

Students encouraged to find active ways to get to school

Converted: Hear how a backcountry skier went electric

Pro skier Greg Hill at UVic Tuesday, talking electric cars and skiing

Financial cost and social diversity of Canadian policing go up: Statistics Canada

The average salary of a police officer in Canada is just under $100,000

B.C.’s first school bus to warn students of oncoming cars unveiled in Abbotsford

Technology protected multiple students on its very first day in use in Abbotsford

Premier John Horgan regrets big ICBC rate hikes for young people

‘Glaring examples’ need for more work on insurance affordability

Nearly 50% of British Columbians feel lonely sometimes: United Way

Giving back helps, United Way survey suggests

VIDEO: Alex Trebek may leave ‘Jeopardy!’ due to cancer

Game show host announced he’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March

Trudeau targeted in English leaders’ debate

Debate dissolved into mudslinging and crosstalk

Man charged in fatal B.C. school stabbing to use ‘not criminally responsible’ defence at trial

Trial begins for Gabriel Klein, charged with killing teen and wounding another girl in Abbotsford

Canada’s first tiny-home hotel opens in Fernie

Each is 220 sq ft and features a social space, kitchen, bathroom, and a queen bed in a loft above

B.C. First Nation hereditary chiefs demand stop-work order against natural gas pipeline

Office of the Wet’suwet’en asserts pipeline work has destroyed numerous sites of cultural significance

