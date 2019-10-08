WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories

The top Greater Victoria stories for Oct. 8 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN). (File contributed/VicPD)

The Victoria Police Department is encouraging kids to consider dressing up “as something that strikes fear in evildoers” for the #BeSeenHalloween competition. For more information on this story, click here.

The City of Colwood joined other municipalities in the Capital Regional District by declaring a climate emergency. For more information on this story, click here.

B.C. Green Party leader Andrew Weaver will retire from politics. Weaver says he will carry on until a new leader is selected next summer. For more information on this story, click here.

