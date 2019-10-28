WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories

West Shore Parks and Recreation is opening its pool for dogs only on Nov. 10. (Black Press Media file photo)

Downtown Sidney streets will be closed on Halloween from 4:30 to 6 p.m. for the annual Treat Street event. Kids and families will go between businesses and treat stations for Halloween fun before the sun goes down. For more information on this story, click here.

Three young girls are selling their paintings for the fourth year in a row. Donations from their work are being donated to Legion #91 in support of local veterans. For more information on this story, click here.

West Shore Parks and Recreation is opening its pool to dogs on Nov. 10. The pool will drain and clean the pool after the swim for annual maintenance. Owners are encouraged to bring their dog’s favourite toys. For more information on this story, click here.

