WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories

The Teal Pumpkin Project raises awareness of food allergies and promotes inclusion of all trick-or-treaters throughout the Halloween season. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Greater Victoria Harbour Authority is concluding its cruise ship season. Several milestones were hit this season, including reaching the 8-millionth visitor. For more information on this story, click here.

Look out for different coloured pumpkins this Halloween. A teal pumpkin on a porch indicates the home has non-food treats for those with food allergies or other conditions. Trick-or-treaters holding a blue pumpkin may have autism. For more information on this story, click here.

Tattoo Zoo is holding a Halloween fundraiser. On Oct. 31, guests can choose from “small, spooky, and kooky” tattoo designs. All proceeds will go to the Callanish Society and Road 2 Recovery. For more information on this story, click here.

