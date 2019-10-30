WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories

The Teal Pumpkin Project raises awareness of food allergies and promotes inclusion of all trick-or-treaters throughout the Halloween season. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

These top Greater Victoria stories for Oct. 29 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Greater Victoria Harbour Authority is concluding its cruise ship season. Several milestones were hit this season, including reaching the 8-millionth visitor. For more information on this story, click here.

Look out for different coloured pumpkins this Halloween. A teal pumpkin on a porch indicates the home has non-food treats for those with food allergies or other conditions. Trick-or-treaters holding a blue pumpkin may have autism. For more information on this story, click here.

Tattoo Zoo is holding a Halloween fundraiser. On Oct. 31, guests can choose from “small, spooky, and kooky” tattoo designs. All proceeds will go to the Callanish Society and Road 2 Recovery. For more information on this story, click here.

For more information on the stories featured in VVN’s highlight video, please visit the links above.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.