WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories for Friday

A round-up of this weekend’s top stories

The top Greater Victoria stories for the weekend of Oct. 25 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

Victoria vaping stores are being hit hard after 38 North American deaths related to vaping. Experts note that most patients with vaping-related lung problems used e-cigarettes containing off-market THC. For more information on this story, click here.

Oak Bay’s Halloween classic, ‘Pumpkin Art on the Avenue,’ is on hold for 2019. Martin Cownden, President of the Oak Bay Business Improvement Association, says the event is being worked on to refresh it for next year. For more information on this story, click here.

Victoria-based artist, Audie Murray, took home the Juror’s Choice Award in the Salt Spring National Art Prize. Her work speaks to her Metis roots, and she hopes this can open more cultural conversation. For more information on this story, click here.

