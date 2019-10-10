WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories of the day

The top Greater Victoria stories for Oct. 10 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

More than 8,000 people are expected to hit the streets this Sunday for the 40th annual Goodlife Fitness Victoria Marathon. Road closures can be found here.

Despite an increase in the number of hybrids and electric vehicles, Sidney staff say the Town has not received any formal complaints about over-usage at electric vehicle (EV) stations. For more information on this story, click here.

The Saanich News asked your candidates what they believe the biggest issues are facing the Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke riding and Canada as a nation. Here are their responses.

