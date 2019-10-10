Goodlife’s Fitness Marathon leads today’s top three. (Black Press File Photo)

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories of the day

A round-up of today’s top stories

The top Greater Victoria stories for Oct. 10 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

More than 8,000 people are expected to hit the streets this Sunday for the 40th annual Goodlife Fitness Victoria Marathon. Road closures can be found here.

Despite an increase in the number of hybrids and electric vehicles, Sidney staff say the Town has not received any formal complaints about over-usage at electric vehicle (EV) stations. For more information on this story, click here.

The Saanich News asked your candidates what they believe the biggest issues are facing the Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke riding and Canada as a nation. Here are their responses.

UPDATED: Traffic on Interurban Road affected by collision near Camosun College

Last tweaks to new Victoria fire hall project coming to city council

The property at 1025 Johnson St. will be part of a 12-storey mixed-use development

Meet Your Candidates: Victoria hopefuls outline the issues facing the riding and nation

Advance voting opens Oct. 11, ahead of the Oct. 21 election

Both drivers were taken to hospital with minor injuries, say Saanich police

Sidney records the second-highest rate of electric vehicle ownership on Vancouver Island

Saanich, Oak Bay and Victoria lead all Island communities in terms of raw numbers

McKenzie interchange traffic pattern changes Thursday night

Highway 1 lane closures overnight, expected to be fully open for morning commute

