WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories of the day

Kathy Page (left) and Aidan Cassie each walked away with the Victoria Book Prize on Wednesday night. (Facebook/Victoria Book Prizes)

The top Greater Victoria stories for Oct. 11 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

The harvest season is here. The Fresh to Death: Victoria’s Harvest Celebration of Fresh Hop Beers takes place on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Roundhouse at Bayview Place. For more information on this story, click here.

Saanich has approved a draft climate action plan in response to the climate emergency declaration made in March. For more information on this story, click here.

Two Victoria authors were awarded the Victoria Book Prize on Wednesday night. Kathy Page won the City of Victoria Butler Book Prize for her novel, Dear Evelyn, while Aidan Cassie won the Victoria Children’s Book Prize for her picture book, Sterling, Best Dog Ever. For more information on this story, click here.

For more information on the stories featured in VVN’s highlight video, please visit the links above.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.