Kathy Page (left) and Aidan Cassie each walked away with the Victoria Book Prize on Wednesday night. (Facebook/Victoria Book Prizes)

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories of the day

A round-up of the day’s top stories

The top Greater Victoria stories for Oct. 11 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

The harvest season is here. The Fresh to Death: Victoria’s Harvest Celebration of Fresh Hop Beers takes place on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Roundhouse at Bayview Place. For more information on this story, click here.

Saanich has approved a draft climate action plan in response to the climate emergency declaration made in March. For more information on this story, click here.

Two Victoria authors were awarded the Victoria Book Prize on Wednesday night. Kathy Page won the City of Victoria Butler Book Prize for her novel, Dear Evelyn, while Aidan Cassie won the Victoria Children’s Book Prize for her picture book, Sterling, Best Dog Ever. For more information on this story, click here.

For more information on the stories featured in VVN’s highlight video, please visit the links above.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

Sig Code

Previous story
Federal Election 2019: Advanced voting starts Friday
Next story
UPDATED: Missing 75-year-old woman spotted in Cordova Bay area

Just Posted

Early morning gridlock on Highway 1 following overnight traffic pattern change

Bumper to bumper traffic gets an early start

Federal Election 2019: Advanced voting starts Friday

What you need to know to cast your ballot

UPDATED: Missing 75-year-old woman spotted in Cordova Bay area

Saanich police are asking for public’s help locating her

Family of Lambrick baseball student files claim against school district for severe injury

School district claims students at fault for injury involving pitching machine

BC Ferries 9 a.m. sailings filling up fast

Travellers get an early start on the long weekend

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories of the day

A round-up of the day’s top stories

$12,000 ring stolen from parked vehicle in Nanaimo

Handmade gold and diamond ring stolen along Pine Street

Crime Stoppers most wanted for Greater Victoria for the week of October 8

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: What will you have for Thanksgiving dinner?

Patrons at Our Place enjoyed a hot Thanksgiving dinner Tuesday afternoon. Staff… Continue reading

Final debate behind them, federal leaders begin sprints to Oct. 21 voting day

The final stretch in the federal election campaign has begun

Unemployment rate down after country adds 54,000 jobs in September, StatCan says

Report says 70,000 of the new jobs were full-time, as the number of part-time workers declined

Zero-tolerance policies aimed at stopping bullying not working, say experts

The past few decades have seen innumerable efforts to tackle the issue

B.C. cities endure record-brrrreaking cold snap

Cold snap expected to stick around one more day before weather warms to more seasonal temperatures

New drivers pay most for optional ICBC coverage, David Eby says

Basic insurance only up ‘about $200’ as rate overhaul takes effect

Most Read