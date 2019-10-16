In a statement released Wednesday, Elections Canada estimated 4.7 million people took part in advanced polls ahead of the Oct. 21 federal election. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Peter Power)

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories of the day

A round-up of the day’s top stories

The top Greater Victoria stories for Oct. 16 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

The number of people participating in advance polls has gone up dramatically from the 2015 general election. For more information on this story, click here.

toys, castles, costumes and more are bringing joy to the BC Children’s Hospital. Victoria’s Ultimate Toy Fair will raise money and “blow you away.” For more information on this story, click here.

If you live in a surrounding community of Canadain Forces Base Esquimalt, prepare for a test alarm on Oct. 17. For more information on this story, click here.

For more information on the stories featured in VVN’s highlight video, please visit the links above.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

Sig Code

Previous story
B.C. calls for new caribou habitat restoration projects
Next story
Second puppy killed by poisonous mushrooms in Victoria

Just Posted

Second puppy killed by poisonous mushrooms in Victoria

Springer spaniel puppy died after consuming mushrooms in Fairfield neighbourhood

Western Speedway racing legend ‘The Flying Plumber’ turns 98

Dave Cooper recalls car crashes, his first win, and more

Esquimalt arson trial hears of feud with tenant before the fire

Wei Li charged with intentionally setting fire to a duplex he owned on Oct. 3, 2017

Driver charged in Central Saanich pedestrian’s death appears in court

Victim Kim Ward, 51, died on scene at the August 2018 crash

Nuisance tree will remain on perimeter of Fireman’s Park

Council re-affirm pledge to protecting healthy tree canopy

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories of the day

A round-up of the day’s top stories

POLL: Do you think the day of the federal election should be a statutory holiday?

Increasing voter turnout has long been a goal of officials across the… Continue reading

Fatal overdoses down by 33% in B.C., but carfentanil deaths continue to spike

Carfentanil, an illicit drug more powerful than fentanyl, causing more deaths than ever

VIDEO: Bear enjoying ‘Thanksgiving apple feast’ stops traffic in Maple Ridge

Maple Ridge Bears group rallies to save animal

First case of ‘probable’ vaping-related illness in B.C. ‘not surprising’: UBC prof

Health officials warn this could be the first of many

Two RCMP vehicles vandalized in Duncan over long weekend

Local Mounties asking for help in finding culprits

A year after pot legalization in Canada, it’s a slow roll

It’s one year into Canada’s experiment in legal marijuana, and hundreds of legal pot shops have opened

ELECTION 2019: Climate strikes push environment to top of mind for federal leaders

Black Press Media presents a three-part series on three big election issues

Tickets available for Greater Victoria Sports Hall of Fame dinner and induction

Ryan Cochrane, Mike Piechnick and Rob Short among the inductees

Most Read