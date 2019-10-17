WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories of the day

The top Greater Victoria stories for Oct. 17 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

The wastewater treatment project will have Interurban Road down to a single alternating lane from Thursday morning to Sunday evening. To find out more about these traffic delays, click here.

Some customers are upset with recent changes made by Murchie’s Tea and Coffee tea bags. The business says plastic distribution bags are temporary, while they wait for new compostable bags. For more information on this story, click here.

Sixty deer in Oak Bay received a contraceptive vaccine this fall in a government-approved population control experiment. For more information on this story, click here.

