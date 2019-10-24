WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories of the day

Sculpturist Daniel Cline’s Harmony Humpbacks sculpture won the 2019 ArtsAlive People’s Choice Award in Oak Bay. (Photo by Kevin Murdoch)

More than 50 youths could be seen chanting “thrive not survive” at the B.C. Parliament Buildings on Wednesday. The protest fights for better support for youths who are ageing out of the foster care system. For more information on this story, click here.

Education, culture and entertainment collide at the 20th annual Japanese Cultural Fair, with plenty of exciting new educational and entertainment events on this year’s docket. For more information on this story, click here.

Oak Bay’s annual public sculpture award went to first-time entrant, Daniel Cline. Cline smoothed marble to form a scene straight out of Vancouver Island’s boundless marine wilderness in his sculpture. Harmony Humpbacks. For more information on this story, click here.

Headstone dedicated to family that died in largest maritime disaster in West Coast history

Friday marks the 101 anniversary of the sinking of SS Princess Sophia

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps receives first poppy, launching the 2019 Poppy Campaign

Poppies will now be for sale across the city to fundraise for veterans before Remembrance Day

Greater Victoria girl, 6, dies after battling rare genetic syndrome

Lexi Townsin is described as a charismatic girl who loved to sing

BC Ferries cancels more sailings due to high winds

Several sailings between the Vancouver and Vancouver Island were cancelled

‘One Sailing White’: Passengers concoct punny drink names for BC Ferries’ onboard alcohol

One Sailing White, Expect Delay IPA and Duke Pint among the suggestions

VIDEO: On the hunt for Oak Bay’s most wanted

Three does left to vaccinate in first year of program

B.C. Supreme Court rejects challenge over constitutionality of foreign buyers tax

Justice determines that the foreign buyers tax does not discriminate based on race or national origin

Vandalized Sea to Sky Gondola ‘on track’ for spring 2020 opening after new haul rope arrives

The new 120-tonne haul rope arrived Thursday from Fatzer Wire Ropes in Switzerland

WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories for Friday

A round-up of today’s top stories

LIVE BLOG: Thousands join Greta Thunberg for climate strike in Vancouver

Other speakers at the event include David Suzuki and Tiny House Warrior activist Kanahus Manuel

‘Emotional’ Margaret Atwood receives rare honour from the Queen

Author of Handmaid’s Tale receives Order of the Companions of Honour

‘We can’t fix all of it’: B.C. mayor says costs of updating deadly lake likely too high

Man-made lake where two girls drowned remains closed as B.C. city council deliberates updates

B.C.’s longest-serving female MLA announces retirement after 28 years

Ex-speaker Linda Reid silent on legislature liquor removal

Light-entangled deer spotted in Vancouver Island town

Typically conservation will safely capture the deer and remove the item once located

