WATCH: Greater Victoria’s top stories of the day

The top Greater Victoria stories for Oct. 24 are brought to you by Victoria Video Network (VVN).

More than 50 youths could be seen chanting “thrive not survive” at the B.C. Parliament Buildings on Wednesday. The protest fights for better support for youths who are ageing out of the foster care system. For more information on this story, click here.

Education, culture and entertainment collide at the 20th annual Japanese Cultural Fair, with plenty of exciting new educational and entertainment events on this year’s docket. For more information on this story, click here.

Oak Bay’s annual public sculpture award went to first-time entrant, Daniel Cline. Cline smoothed marble to form a scene straight out of Vancouver Island’s boundless marine wilderness in his sculpture. Harmony Humpbacks. For more information on this story, click here.

For more information on the stories featured in VVN’s highlight video, please visit the links above.

To have your videos featured on VVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.