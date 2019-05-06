Large fertilizer bags filled with garbage were airlifted by Kestrel Helicopters from the slopes of Little Mountain on Sunday, May 5. - Karly Blats photo

WATCH: Helicopters airlift trash from slopes near Parksville

Rotary Club of Parksville AM members, volunteers continue cleanup efforts

Rotary Club of Parksville AM members and community volunteers were back at Little Mountain over the weekend, this time with helicopters, helping to clean up the large amounts of illegally dumped garbage.

Little Mountain has been a site for illegal dumping for years, everything from household garbage, appliances, furniture, shopping carts, boxes and beds get tossed from the top of the mountain. The site, popular for sightseeing and checking out the views of Parksville, is located at the end of Little Mountain Road in Errington.

On May 5, helicopters were used to airlift the heavy garbage from the slopes, which was then dropped at the end of Bellevue Road where Rotarians and volunteers sorted the trash. Once sorted, the items will be taken to the Transfer Station on Church Road.

“Today is the last part of the project. We’ve done six sessions on the mountain now loading fertilizer bags and nets and ropes with all the garbage that’s sitting on the mountain,” said Bill Rawlins, Rotary Club of Parksville AM president. “The idea today is to helicopter it out. Kestrel Helicopters is donating the time and they’re going to take [the garbage] off the mountain.”

RELATED: Parksville Rotarian: ‘This one is sort of a blight on our community’

The cleanup has been a Rotary Club of Parksville initiative since October, after hearing about the copious amounts of garbage from Rotary member Jeff Grognet, who lives on Little Mountain.

Grognet organized a cleanup in 2009 and Rawlins said 10 years later the garbage has “built up and built up” again.

“There was garbage on the hillside there that was two feet deep, so we started in October, we’ve had five or six two-to-three-hour sessions on the hill,” Rawlins said.

Rawlins said they won’t be able to get all of the garbage off the hill in one day but that the club will continue cleanup efforts throughout the year.

karly.blats@pqbnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Previous story
Why does B.C. have 12,273 charities?
Next story
Systemic change needed to address suicide among physicians in Canada: doctors

Just Posted

VIDEO: Partial collapse as fire ravages empty Victoria building

City issues air quality advisory as fire crews take defensive approach

Fire crews deal with gas line hit in Oak Bay

FortisBC on scene as traffic re-routed in 600 block of Oliver Street

Victoria police seek man on warrants related to threats and short-term rental damage

Warrants involve a series of investigations of theft from and damage to rental accommodations

Eighth case of confirmed measles carries low transmission risk: Island Health

Latest case of measles on south Island is believed to be travel-related

McGrath out as Men’s Rugby 7s head coach

The XV men’s team’s assistant coach Henry Paul will be filling in ‘effective immediately’

Harry, Meghan ‘absolutely thrilled’ about birth of baby boy

The infant will be seventh in line to the British throne

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of April 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should property taxes be increased to fund free regional transit?

The Victoria Regional Transit Commission will be looking at a proposal to… Continue reading

WATCH: Helicopters airlift trash from slopes near Parksville

Rotary Club of Parksville AM members, volunteers continue cleanup efforts

Three killed, one survives after plane crash near Smithers

Former Hudson Bay Mountain Resort CEO Lorne Borgal was among the victims

Experts hunt for reason why 41 died in Moscow plane fire

The plane, an Aeroflot SSJ100, was carrying 78 people, including five crew members

B.C. tourist who visited Seattle diagnosed with measles prompts warning

Officials say the man travelled to the Seattle area in late April

B.C. VIEWS: Forest industry revitalization looks like the opposite

Caribou protection, forest tenure restriction, increasing stumpage

As U.S. lowers auto emissions standards, Canada is at a fuel efficiency crossroads

The federal government has started to give away money to encourage people to buy electric cars

Most Read