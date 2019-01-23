WATCH: Midnight mall break-in targets cash in donation bin

Images of suspects believed to be associated for break and enter in Tillicum shopping centre on Jan. 22 at around 2 a.m. (Images Submitted)

Video footage of two suspects shows them breaking and entering Tillicum shopping centre at around 2 a.m. early Tuesday morning and stealing cash from a large donation box.

The unidentified suspects broke the lock and donation bin and stole an undisclosed amount of cash. The money is for Jeneece Place, the house on the Victoria General Hospital campus where families can stay while their children receive medical care at the hospital.

“During this break and enter it appears as if the donation box was specifically targeted” said Saanich Police Sgt. Jereme Leslie. “Crimes like this are tremendously appalling as the suspects are stealing funds that are intended for families who are going through a difficult time dealing with medical issues.”

READ ALSO: Save-On-Foods fills up the pantry of Jeneece Place

The first suspect is described as wearing a white hat with a blue lid, a ski mask, black jacket, black gloves, black pants, black shoes and carrying a grey back pack. The second suspect was wearing a black mask, blue hoodie underneath a red jacket with black shoulder and arms, black pants, black gloves and black shoes.

Saanich Police are asking anyone with information about this crime to call them or, to remain anonymous, to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

See additional video footage here:

reporter@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter