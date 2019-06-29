Whisper, a retired racer, attended the greyhound meet and greet on June 29. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

WATCH: One hound, two hound, greyhound

The Northwest Canadian Greyhound League hosted a meet and greet on Saturday at Petsmart

On Saturday, the Northwest Canadian Greyhound League (NCGL) hosted a meet and greet at the Petsmart in the Uptown Shopping Centre. The event ran from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. and drew many pups and their parents.

The meet and greets serve to introduce the public to greyhounds and show them how calm and compliant the dogs are, explained Heather Lane, an organizer and dog-mom to Sadie and Toot. It’s also an opportunity for local hounds and owners to socialize.

Whisper, a retired racing hound from Alabama, spent the afternoon giving passersby the “puppy dog eyes” and playing with the other dogs.

Almost all greyhounds used to race and have since been rescued through programs like the NCGL, Whisper’s dog-dad, David Robertson, explained. There’s no greyhound racing in Canada, he explains, and it’s winding down in places like Florida too.

The dogs like to race, he says, but it’s hard on them because they have delicate joints and thin skin.

“They’re like Kleenex with bones,” he says with a laugh.

The adoption process can take up to two years because people need to be matched with a dog and have a home visit. Even once the dog arrives, it can take time for them to get comfortable, says Robertson.

It’s important to be patient, he explains. If they grew up at the racing track, they’ve never been in a house or climbed stairs.

READ ALSO: Spear grass can carry a high cost for dog owners

It’s rare to adopt a greyhound as a baby, said Coreen Chriswell. She was able to adopt her hound, Scout, when he was still a puppy because his mother had been retired from racing when she became pregnant. Scout’s training facility said they’d never even seen a greyhound puppy, Chriswell explained.

Most people don’t know much about greyhounds, said Robertson, and there’s a lot to know. They need special collars, they like to run, they don’t sit and they enjoy sleeping on their backs with their legs in the air, he says with a chuckle.

“We want people to understand how great these dogs are,” said Lane, patting Toot, her “foster fail,” affectionately.

The NCGL plans many meet-ups and group walks throughout the year. For information about events, fostering, or adopting, head to www.ncgl.ca.

@devonscarlett
devon.bidal@saanichnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Third-party advertisers start disclosing ad spending as election nears

Just Posted

WATCH: One hound, two hound, greyhound

The Northwest Canadian Greyhound League hosted a meet and greet on Saturday at Petsmart

Victoria rower Trish Mara ready for Pan Am debut

Returning from injury, 29-year-old sets sights on podium

City of Colwood looks to create new plan to revitalize Colwood Corners area

New area plan could accelerate development in town centre

Victoria shows its colours for Canada’s 152nd birthday

Full day of activities and entertainment fill the Legislature grounds

Saanich teen racks up another award for redesigned spinal probe

Nicolas Fedrigo presented with second-place Weston prize

UPDATED: Washington man guilty of 1987 murders of Victoria-area couple

Tanya Van Cuylenborg and Jay Cook of Saanich, B.C., were found dead in 1987

Prospect of breakdancing becoming Olympic sport draws mixed reactions

Mandy Cruz, a 22-year-old breaker in Toronto, said she’s excited at the prospect

Motorcyclist dead after striking parked vehicle in Kamloops

Witness saw man performing CPR near the smashed parked vehicle; police say speed was a factor

B.C. paying foster parents instead of supporting struggling families, experts say

Social work experts and parents say B.C. investing in the wrong end of the child care system

VIDEO: B.C. Sikh man offers unknown culprit behind racist graffiti ‘a cup of tea’

Longtime Williams Lake resident Balhar Dosanjh is a peaceful man

‘Museum of Broken Relationships’ exhibit comes to Canada

The showcase of artifacts that are left behind when love ends is coming to Toronto

Duncan woman found safe and sound on Heather Mountain after two-day ordeal

Alone, lost on the mountain with a chilly wet night setting in, the lost hiker did everything right

‘Almost supernatural:’ orcas active around Nanaimo

Though still a threatened eco-type, transient killer whales appear to be ‘growing at a healthy rate’

Major rock slide in B.C. river raises concerns about salmon spawning

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada is looking at several options to address the problem

Most Read