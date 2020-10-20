The Better Business Bureau is warning people of scammers posing as Amazon customer support. (AP File Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

The Better Business Bureau is warning people of scammers posing as Amazon customer support. (AP File Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)

Watch out for Amazon imposters, says scam expert

Better Business Bureau is warning of a rise in Amazon scammers as people online shop more

Amazon orders have skyrocketed during COVID-19, and scammers are all too aware.

With Amazon Prime Days orders arriving on doorsteps, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning people to “watch out for calls from Amazon imposters” who have numerous tricks to steal personal information.

The scam begins with a phone call, “with either a person or a recorded message claiming to be reaching out from Amazon concerning a problem with your account.”

READ MORE: West Shore RCMP deliver Amazon packages dumped outside mailbox

These fabricated problems can range from fraudulent charges, and lost or damaged packages, to declined credit cards and unfulfilled orders.

Regardless of the scammer’s excuse for calling, the goal is the same — to coax the consumer into giving up personal information.

READ ALSO: Victoria woman loses $4,000 to ‘agressive, manipulative and convincing’ bitcoin CRA scam

Consumers have reported to the BBB Scam Tracker that con artists have asked for their credit card numbers, Amazon login details, and remote access to their computer.

In an attempt to protect consumers, the BBB and Amazon have come up with a series of tips.

They urge consumers to be skeptical of unsolicited calls, ignore messages asking for personal information, and think before taking any action. Amazon will never call asking for personal details or to gain remote computer access.

READ ALSO: Saanich resident defrauded by sweepstake scam, loses $26,000

Also, Amazon will never ask for payment outside of its site.

“Requests to pay via wire transfer, prepaid debit card and cryptocurrency are almost always a sign of fraud,” warns the BBB.

If a customer does receive a suspicious call or message, report it to Amazon customer service.

Anyone who is the victim of a scam can report their experience to the BBB Scam Tracker.

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Amazonfraud preventionScams

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Wave of racist emails ‘unleashed’ on B.C. researchers investigating racism in health care
Next story
Border closure can’t keep U.S. grandparents from Canadian wedding

Just Posted

A mature Garry oak fell onto Richmond Road on Oct. 13 near Camosun College Lansdowne campus. (Travis Paterson/News Staff)
Garry oak crashes down onto Richmond Road

Saanich responded to 59 tree-related calls

The Kildonan mansion at 931 Foul Bay Rd. is part of the Oak Bay heritage registry. (Black Press Media File Photo)
Oak Bay declines Kildonan House permissive tax exemption

Council briefs include new transformer for Oak Bay Rec., strata policy

The Better Business Bureau is warning people of scammers posing as Amazon customer support. (AP File Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
Watch out for Amazon imposters, says scam expert

Better Business Bureau is warning of a rise in Amazon scammers as people online shop more

A bear similar to this black bear is believed responsible for killing a llama in Saanich on Oct. 19. (Black Press Media file photo)
Saanich residents warned to watch livestock after bear kills llama

Officers with Conservation, Saanich police could not track the bear they feel may not fear humans

A 23-foot sailboat that broke free from its anchor was smashed against Cattle Point during the early October south-easterly storms. (Ron Geezin Photo)
Storm-smashed boat pulled off rocks of Cattle Point in Oak Bay

Sailboat a casualty of last week’s big storms

FILE – Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry answers questions during a press conference to update on the province’s fall pandemic preparedness plan from the press theatre at Legislature in Victoria, Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. sees record-breaking daily COVID infections with 499 new cases over weekend

Two people, both in the Lower Mainland, died due to the virus over the weekend

Advance polls are open from Oct. 15 to 21 with election day on Oct. 24. (Black Press Media file photo)
Here’s your Greater Victoria roundup for the 2020 B.C. election

Candidates, forums, where to vote and more

(Pixabay)
Wave of racist emails ‘unleashed’ on B.C. researchers investigating racism in health care

The team has received close to 600 calls and emails since the investigation started in July

A passer-by walks past a COVID-19 testing clinic in Montreal, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Canada ‘yet to see’ deaths due to recent COVID surge as cases hit 200,000

Much of the increase in case numbers can be attributed to Ontario and Quebec

Police confirm human remains were found in a recycling bin in Vancouver on Oct. 18, 2020. (Black Press Media file photo)
Human remains found in recycling bin floating near Vancouver beach

Police asking nearby residents to see if their recycling bin has gone missing

(File photo)
RCMP: Two men face charges in reported Parksville fatal hit-and-run

Investigation into man’s death began in August of 2019

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson visits a North Vancouver daycare to announce his party’s election promises for child care, Oct. 9, 2020. (B.C. Liberal Party video)
B.C. parties pitch costly child care programs in pandemic

B.C. Liberals say they’ll deliver on NDP’s $10-a-day promise for lower-income families

Steven Michael Bacon pleaded not guilty to a charge of first-degree murder of Nanaimo teen Makayla Chang. (Photos submitted)
Accused pleads not guilty in Nanaimo teen’s 2017 murder

Steven Bacon appeared in Nanaimo court Monday via video link from Thunder Bay

Voting station at Tzeachten Hall in the riding of Chilliwack-Kent on the first day of advance voting in the provincial election on Oct. 15, 2020. (Paul Henderson/ Chilliwack Progress)
B.C. VOTES 2020: 380,000 British Columbians head to polls in first 4 days of advance voting

Some of highest voter turnout so far has been seen on Vancouver Island and in Shuswap

Most Read