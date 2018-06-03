WATCH: Pirates in our waters for children’s event

Kesler Watts (left) and Max Lawson strike their best pirate pose as they get ready to board some ships at Variety B.C.’s “Boat for Hope” event. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Boats were bearing different flags than usual in Victoria’s Inner Harbour on Saturday. The skull and crossbones of pirates were everywhere, along with pirates of many sizes carrying water guns and water balloons as a part of Variety the Children’s Charity’s 14th annual “Boat for Hope” event. The event invites ill or disabled children who use Variety, and their families, to have a day of nautical fun.

“We have families from all over Victoria, up as far as Nanaimo and the Comox Valley come down for this event today,” said community development officer for Variety, Richard O’Shaughnessy. “They get to go on the waters today with our skippers and go out and act like pirates.”

Xander Charmley (left), Coen Charmley, Frank Charmley and Jesse Charmley are ready to get some loot as they participate in Variety B.C.’s “Boat for Hope” event. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

280 people including children, caretakers and family members boarded ships down at the HMCS Malahat pier. Participants would go around five water-bound stations, shooting pirates with water guns along the way, and earning loot. When they returned to land, they would go over to a barbecue filled with delicious food and fun games.

“We do this as just as a way to give our families a special day out, a day for themselves,” said O’Shaughnessy. “They get to see families in a similar situation, for them it’s a day of stress free fun where kids get to be themselves.”

Delphine Charmley, grandmother to Variety’s kid champion Xander Charmley, agreed.

“Boat for hope is a great day to have the kids that have special needs to have a little bit of a break from all the poking and prodding and everything else, it’s just a chance for them to have a lot of fun,” she said.

She added that her grandchildren look forward to the event all year, and that as soon as they get home they mark the next event on the calendar.

“I really like shooting the water taxis,” said nine-year-old Jess Charmley. “And if they hit [them], I like that!”

“I think it’s awesome,” said six-year-old Coen Charmley, “Because I like shooting the pirates!”

Variety B.C.’s “Boat for Hope” event allowed kids and their families to be pirates for a day. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

Variety B.C.’s “Boat for Hope” event allowed kids and their families to be pirates for a day. Nicole Crescenzi/VICTORIA NEWS

