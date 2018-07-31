VIDEO: B.C. advocates rally against woman who had eight dogs in hotel room

Karin, Catherine Adams have been caught with pets this year, breaching 20-year ban on owning animals

Dozens of animal lovers gathered in front of Quesnel’s provincial court buildings on Tuesday to call for tougher sentences for animal abusers.

Karin Adams had her first appearance in provincial court in Red Deer on Tuesday in relation to her being found with eight dogs in a hotel in Innisfail, Alta., earlier this month.

READ MORE: Dog hoarder charged in Alberta weeks after pet seizure in Quesnel

Adams and her daughter, Catherine, have a long history of animal abuse and are currently under a 20-year ban from owning animals, dating from a 2015 case in Houston, B.C.

Sixteen dogs were seized from the pair when they were in Quesnel on July 4. The BC SPCA said the dogs were being kept in crates too small for their size in a poorly ventilated area, with little or no access to water and with feces/urine-soaked matting.

Adams’ case was put over until Aug. 14.

Protesters took to the streets in Quesnel, marching around the downtown block with colourful signs to spread their message.


ronan.odoherty@quesnelobserver.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 31
Next story
Truck flips at Wilkinson-Interurban intersection

Just Posted

Truck flips at Wilkinson-Interurban intersection

Sedan, truck involved in Tuesday afternoon MVI in West Saanich

Victoria Police warn public of email-based “sextortion” scam

The widespread scam asks people for cash after revealing an old computer password

Two world-class artists and scholars join UVic faculty

Theatre historian and voice professor welcomed to Department of Theatre

Postal worker suffers dog attack

Attack occurred as worker was making delivery

Blue Bridge’s Sweeney Todd brings demon barber to the Roxy

Sondheim’s legendary musical hits the stage tonight in Quadra Village

Dog Days of Summer come to YVR

Double the dogs means double the fun as summer travel heats up

B.C. breaks record for summer electricity use

Monday’s power consumption marked an 18-per-cent increase from the same day last year

Peachy B.C. tourism icon needs help IDing 90’s rioters for closure

The Peach in Penticton wants to track down rioters who rolled the concession into Okanagan Lake

95-year-old B.C. resident shoos bear out of her kitchen – twice!

Juvenile black bear no match for spry senior

Convicted offenders in B.C. 3x more likely to die without methadone: study

Chances of continuing treatment could increase dramatically with support for housing, employment

VIDEO: Pipeline protest outside Justin Trudeau’s Tofino vacation rental

Locals voice their opposition to the federal government’s Kinder Morgan pipeline purchase

Fire alarm and unattended class lands B.C. teacher with 10-day suspension

Okanagan-Skaha School District 67 teacher suspended for 10 days without pay.

Only a ‘lunatic’ would text and drive: BC Children’s Hospital

Doctor urges teens to put their phones away when behind the wheel

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of July 31

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Most Read