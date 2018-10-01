WATCH: Smoke bomb set off as Saanich police arrest two people on Sunday

Up to 18 officers were seen coming and going during a stand-off on Carey Road in Greater Victoria

The yellow police tape that coloured a stretch of Carey Road over the weekend has disappeared, and so have the police officers that scoured lawns and sidewalks for evidence.

Only the beeping of garbage trucks making their morning runs on this Monday morning interrupts the tranquility that has once again descended upon this quiet Saanich neighbourhood.

Less than 48 hours after an assault in broad daylight left a 41-year-old person with serious injuries, everything appears back to normal. Or so it seems. But appearances can be deceptive as residents continue to try to understand what happened Saturday afternoon just after 3 p.m.

Worse, Saturday’s incident and subsequent investigation was not the only incident that rattled residents living on or near Carey Road.

Residents of Barrington Road, a cul-de-sac near the intersection of Carey Road and Baker Street, Sunday were witnesses to a large police response that involved a Greater Victoria Emergency Response Team.

RELATED: UPDATE: Police continue to investigate Carey Road incident after man sent to hospital with “serious injuries”

Mae Tan stands in the doorway of her Carey Road house Monday morning. She balances her baby son in one hand, while her four-year-old daughter stands next to her.

“I was quite concerned,” she said, when asked about Saturday’s assault. “I thought there might be a public safety issue,” she said.

Tan was not home when the incident happened, but she witnessed the extensive investigation that followed and lasted well into Sunday afternoon, when officers were walking around her house, looking for evidence.

She was especially eager for information about what had happened, but none was forthcoming. “Nobody has given us an official statement,” she said. “We were just waiting around.”

Harold Klein, a senior, was at this home having a shower when he witnessed police and other crews arrive shortly after 3 p.m. He never saw the victim of the assault, nor the individual whom police arrested. But the police presence was significant.

“There was a pile of them,” he said in a matter-of-fact manner.

While Klein has lived in the neighbourhood for three decades, he never experienced anything like what had happened on Saturday.

“I was upset, of course,” he said.

Hugh Deas-Dawlish, Klein’s neighbour, was not at home, when the incident happened, returning home later that day. But like so many area residents, the investigation impacted him.

“They [police] were in my front yard, and even in my backyard, looking for evidence,” he said. With Carey Road blocked off near the intersection with McKenzie and Glanford avenues, police even appeared reluctant to let residents leave.

“They definitely did not want us to leave,” he said.

Police continue to remain tight-lipped about the identity of the victim and the attacker, except to say that the individuals involved know each other.

Linh Do, who lives near the house where the incident allegedly took place, said the victim was the friend of a tenant living in that house, a point confirmed by another resident familiar with the incident, who did not wish to reveal his identity because of his employment with the Canadian government.

Other details also remain shrouded or unconfirmed. For example, police have yet to say whether the assault involved a weapon.

Do certainly feared the worse based on the size of the police presence. “I first thought they had a shooting,” she said.

RELATED: UPDATE: Police track Royal Oak break and enter suspects to Saanich home

Sunday morning Saanich police responded to a call in the 700-block of Paskin Way, where two men aged 32 and 42 were found to have committed a break and enter.

The investigation led to a home in the 4100-block of Barrington Road, where witnesses say officers, including a tactical unit and the B.C. ambulance crews remained on scene for much of the day.

Residents of Barrington Road heard loud bangs when officers set off flash bombs during what can be described as a stand-off with two individuals linked to a robbery.

Police eventually arrested two men during the incident.

While several kilometres separated the scenes of both incidents, residents at both sites shared at least thing in common: confusion about what had just happened.

Several Barrington Road residents, who spoke with Saanich News Sunday afternoon, said they had no idea what was exactly happening mere metres away from them.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wolfgang.depner@saanichnews.com

 

Previous story
Trump says he supports ‘comprehensive’ FBI Kavanaugh probe

Just Posted

Risk of developing allergy could increase after wasp stings

UBC prof said 60 per cent of people have as bad or worse reaction to more stings

Ask for public inquiry into Elsner report: police watchdog to mayors

Report says Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps, Esquimalt Mayor Barb Desjardins rushed their investigation

Police watchdog probes weekend death in Vic West

One woman died in hospital after Victoria police found her by the water

Victoria police search for missing 38-year-old man

Louis Plevrigis reported missing Sept. 23

Husband of late Westshore RCMP Const. Sarah Beckett calls for harsher DUI consequences

Brad Ashenbrenner spoke with MP Michael Cooper about changes to Bill C-75

WATCH: Smoke bomb set off as Saanich police arrest two people on Sunday

Up to 18 officers were seen coming and going during a stand-off on Carey Road in Greater Victoria

B.C.-born Shea Weber to captain Montreal Canadiens

Sicamous native will wear the ‘C’ for the 2018/19 campaign

Farmers to receive compensation as part of historic NAFTA revamp

There are no details yet on how much compensation Canada is willing to provide

B.C. faces emissions cap as LNG Canada looks set to go

Greens oppose natural gas exports due to greenhouse gases

Petition to stop Site C dam falls short

Petition gathered only 737 signatures from across the whole province

Vancouver Island farmer says new USMCA deal ‘terribly weakens’ Canadian dairy industry

Clarke Gourlay of Morningstar Farm says trade deal will negatively impact his farm’s milk production

Check your EpiPen packaging for defects before you need it: Health Canada

Agency says the device itself could get stuck inside its holder

Five things to know about the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement

U.S. gets more access to Canadian dairy market, and preserving Chapter 19, are at the top

Man allegedly gets violent after wrong Tim Hortons order

Staff at a New Westminster location claim he poured his Iced Capp out and hit another customer

Most Read