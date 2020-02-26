WATCH: Sooke’s top stories

Keith Clarke says that every time he turns on the tap, he’s aware of the need to conserve water. (Tim Collins - Black Press Media)

The top Sooke stories for the week of Feb. 26 are brought to you by Sooke Video Network.

The second to a three-part series written by Reporter Tim Collins speaks to the lack of secure water causing complications and real-life impacts in the Sooke Region. For more information on this story, click here.

T’Sou-ke First Nation is taking legal steps to ensure subcontractors for a gas station development get paid. Claims and counterclaims have thus far left them unpaid. For more information on this story, click here.

Freedom Mobile is finally getting a cell tower in Sooke after being denied two previous times. For more information on this story, click here.

