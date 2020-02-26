Keith Clarke says that every time he turns on the tap, he’s aware of the need to conserve water. (Tim Collins - Black Press Media)

WATCH: Sooke’s top stories

A round-up of this week’s top stories

The top Sooke stories for the week of Feb. 26 are brought to you by Sooke Video Network.

The second to a three-part series written by Reporter Tim Collins speaks to the lack of secure water causing complications and real-life impacts in the Sooke Region. For more information on this story, click here.

T’Sou-ke First Nation is taking legal steps to ensure subcontractors for a gas station development get paid. Claims and counterclaims have thus far left them unpaid. For more information on this story, click here.

Freedom Mobile is finally getting a cell tower in Sooke after being denied two previous times. For more information on this story, click here.

To have your videos featured on SVN, send your content to VVN@blackpress.ca.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. man who pulled a gun on off-duty cop gets two years in prison
Next story
Saanich students get on board Walking School Bus

Just Posted

UPDATED: Blockade reroutes traffic from Pat Bay Highway

About 80 people blocking major highway

Central Saanich Police prepared for afternoon shut-down of Highway 17

Sgt. Paul Brailey questions efficacy of protest

City of Langford rebrands, announces several projects

‘Langford, where it all happens’ is the City’s new slogan

Victoria firefighters bike to B.C. Children’s Hospital to surprise coworker, daughter diagnosed with cancer

Firefighters will leave for Vancouver at 6:30 a.m. on Wednesday

UPDATED: Demonstrators plan to shut down Pat Bay Highway Wednesday afternoon

Adam Olsen, MLA, says issue should be taken to province, not communities

VIDEO: ‘Reconciliation is dead,’ say Wet’suwet’en supporters from steps of legislature

Supporters say they will continue ongoing action to hold government accountable

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Feb. 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Do you think dogs should be kept on leash year-round at all Greater Victoria beaches?

A Saanich councillor wants to clamp down on off-leash dogs on local… Continue reading

B.C. Liberals call for ban on foreign funds to pipeline protesters

Sierra Club, Wilderness Committee back Coastal GasLink blockades

Donations pour in for family who lost father, son in fatal crash on B.C. highway

Mike Cochlin and sons Liam and Quinn were travelling on Highway 5A

Vancouver Island RCMP officer assaulted during traffic stop

On Feb. 21, a member of the Comox Valley RCMP was assaulted… Continue reading

VIDEO: Chris Pratt admires Kamloops’ beauty while filming ‘Jurassic World 3’

Film crews will be in Merritt for next two weeks

B.C. man who pulled a gun on off-duty cop gets two years in prison

Encounter also led police to a home where 100 guns and explosives were found

Protecting privacy key to stopping spread of COVID-19, B.C. health officials say

The number of coronavirus cases in B.C. remains at seven

Most Read