WATCH: United Way #Drive4Five event launches campaign to raise $5 million

On Tuesday, residents were able to stop at the Save-On-Foods parking lot at 3510 Blanshard St. for a healthy breakfast to go. (Kendra Crighton/News Staff)

United Way was out in full force Tuesday morning, making the rainy day a little brighter with their #DRIVE4FIVE event, helping to combat child hunger.

From 6:30 to 9 a.m., in the Save-On-Foods parking lot at 3510 Blanshard St., drivers were able to pull up and get a healthy breakfast for only $5. The event marks the official kick-off of United Way’s community fundraising campaign.

According to Mark Breslauer, CEO for United Way Greater Victoria, one in five children in British Columbia are living in poverty and the United Way is committed to tackling unignorable issues — such as hunger — so everyone has a chance to reach their full potential.

Breslauer, along with Mike Eso, president of the Victoria Labour Council, was at the event handing out bagged breakfasts and coffee to drivers, bikers and pedestrians.

The Victoria Labour Council is the main sponsor of the United Way’s campaign kick-off and has been for the past 10 years.

“The labour movement believes that workers and families should have access to life-changing social services across their communities,” Eso said.

Last year, more than 80,000 lives were changed by the work of United Way Greater Victoria, as it was able to raise $4.7 million through workplace campaigns, corporate donations and individual gifts. This year’s target is $5 million.

To donate visituwgv.ca or if your organization is interested in running a workplace fundraising campaign, contact the United Way at 250-385-6708 or donor.relations@uwgv.ca.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
