This screenshot was taken from a video posted to Facebook by Vancouver Island resident Shane Mackay. (Facebook screenshot)

WATCH: Vancouver Island man catches dashcam video of near head-on crash

Video shows oncoming van cross over centre line

A Vancouver Island man is lucky to be alive after narrowly avoiding a head-on crash yesterday near Nanaimo.

Shane Mackay had his dashcam rolling as he approached a long curve on Cedar Road just before the Nanaimo River bridge. The Cedar resident and firefighter needed quick reflexes to swerve onto the shoulder as a white work van crosses the double yellow line and barrels towards him.

In the video posted to Facebook on Friday, Mackay reminds drivers to keep their eyes on the road while driving.

“Be safe out there. Remember to focus on the road. This van nearly took me out yesterday by the Nanaimo river bridge.”

Most Canadians believe journalism plays critical role in democracy: poll
Richard Leblanc is no longer board member of Creating Homefulness Society, says Central Saanich mayor

