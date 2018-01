Annual open house a chance to meet with mayor and council

City staffer Mhairi Bennett with her son Charlie and husband Dan were up early to indulge in the Pancakes and PJ Party at the Irish Times, followed by their annual visit to the New Years Day Levee at City Hall. Kristyn Anthony/VICTORIA NEWS

City Hall was all abuzz as residents from across Greater Victoria came to celebrate the annual New Years Day Levee.

Mayor Lisa Helps and city councillors hosted the public at a reception with live music from string quartet Metapop Ensemble, featuring musicians from the Victoria Symphony.

Guests enjoyed refreshments from Songhees Seafood and Steam while taking the opportunity to meet members of council and celebrate the arrival of 2018.

