A man took matters into his own hands when a car was blocking his driveway. He towed the car down the street. (Facebook/Adam Peyton)

WATCH: Viral video shows Langford man towing a car blocking his driveway

Facebook video has 42k views

*Warning: The above video has language that some readers may find offensive.

A Facebook video of a man towing a vehicle that was blocking his driveway has gained a lot of attention online.

The video was posted by a man named Adam Peyton who appears to be across the street filming the incident.

A blue car is seen in the video, parked in front of a driveway. On the ground behind the car a man connects a strap between the blue car and a white truck.

The man then gets into the truck and starts towing the blue car down the street as its tires screech in protest.

In a comment on the video, Peyton said the man towed the car about 50 feet down the road.

At the beginning of the video Peyton can be heard saying “this is what happens when you park in front of somebody’s house.”

The video has received 42,ooo views since Peyton posted the video online on Jan. 11.

shalu.mehta@goldstreamgazette.com

