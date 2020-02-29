Wet’wuwet’en supporters formed soft blockade lines around the steps of the B.C. Legislature on Saturday after a counter-protester was reportedly spotted. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

WATCH: Wet’suwet’en supporters occupying BC legislature mobilize for anticipated counter-protest

A rally was held following reports of white supremacy group in the area

Supporters of Wet’suwet’en hereditary chiefs occupying the B.C. Legislature held an all-day rally on Saturday in anticipation of a white supremacy group attending.

Indigenous speakers began addressing the crowd at 10 a.m. on Feb. 29 – day six of the group’s second occupation of the B.C. legislature steps – and explained that a white supremacy group called Soldiers of Odin Vancouver Island had indicated that members planned to make an appearance at the legislature.

READ ALSO: First arrests made at BC Legislature after demonstrators spray chalk on property

The large group of Wet’suwet’en supporters was gathered to hear various speakers discuss standing up to hate “from a position of love,” said Ta’kaiya Blaney, one of the young Indigenous people occupying the steps of the legislature.

“White supremacists feel threatened because they know their systems are dying and we [Indigenous people] are very much alive,” Blaney said as the crowd cheered and raised their fists.

Blaney noted that the focus of the demonstration should remain on the Wet’suwet’en opposing the Coastal GasLink pipeline not on white supremacy.

Rally attendees were invited to take part in a briefing on soft blockade techniques to prepare for the possible appearance of the counter-protesters.

At noon, rally attendees made their way across the legislature lawn after a member of the Soldiers of Odin was reportedly spotted. The man, dressed in black, quickly departed as the Wet’suwet’en supporters approached.

READ ALSO: Wet’suwet’en supporters occupying legislature in Victoria hold mass day-long teach-in

VicPD officers at the legislature said there had been no confirmation that Soldiers of Odin planned to attend but noted police were aware of a social media post that had sparked concern among the group currently occupying the building.

Bowen Osoko, a spokesperson for VicPD, emphasized that officers have been in attendance during the entire occupation and that their goal is to keep everyone safe while they exercise their right to protest.

Black Press Media has reached out to Conrad Peach, president of the Soldiers of Odin Vancouver Island for comment.

Wet’wuwet’en supporters at the B.C. Legislature held a rally on Saturday morning in anticipation of a white supremacy group attending. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)

WATCH: Wet'suwet'en supporters occupying BC legislature mobilize for anticipated counter-protest

