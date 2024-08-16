Watchdog asks Crown to consider charges in B.C. transit police shooting

Wounded man who was taken to hospital in Novermber 2022 incident in Vancouver’s Gastown

British Columbia’s police watchdog says a Metro Vancouver Transit Police officer involved in a shooting in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood in 2022 may have committed an offence and has asked prosecutors to consider charges.

The Independent Investigations Office says there are “reasonable grounds” to believe the officer may have broken the law in relation to use of a firearm.

The office says in a news release that on the night of Nov. 28, 2022, Transit Police and Vancouver Police officers responded to a report of a man with a weapon.

It says that during the confrontation at the intersection of West Cordova and Cambie streets, a transit officer fired their service pistol and wounded a man who was taken to hospital.

The office says it has forwarded a report to the BC Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.

It says that for charges to be laid, prosecutors must believe there’s a likelihood of conviction and that taking the officer to court is in the public interest.