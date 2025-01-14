Watchdog gives B.C. government multiple failing grades on climate change

BC Climate Emergency Campaign says government needs more political will to genuinely deal with climate change

A new report from a group tracking B.C.'s climate change response gives the provincial government multiple failing grades.

The 2024 Climate Action Progress Report tracks the province's response to 10 recommendations first issued in 2021 by the B.C. Climate Emergency Campaign, a group of civil society groups "anxious about the climate emergency, who are collaborating to increase the ambition of climate policy and action" in B.C.

The group — which says it represents more than 600 businesses, non-profits, think-tanks, churches and Indigenous organizations — presented its latest assessment Tuesday (Jan. 14). The verdict included a trio of 'Fs' along with "minor progress" in seven of 10 other policy areas.

"The provincial government’s CleanBC climate action plan is insufficient to limit warming to 1.5°C and will not keep British Columbians safe from the worst impacts of climate change," it reads.

The origins of the campaign date back to the events of 2021 when a heat dome in the summer and an atmospheric river in the fall contributed to the death of more than 600 people and caused damage in the billions. Another climate-related event — wildfires burning Metro Los Angeles — loomed in the background of Tuesday's presentation.

"It's just as likely that that could be (Vancouver) this spring or that it could be Vancouver Island this spring," Emiko Newman, campaign coordinator, said. "The climate crisis is costing us clearly and we are seeing that the expertise shared today makes it so clear that the continued fossil fuel expansion is going to be costing British Columbians even more."

Newman said B.C. already has the knowledge, skills, expertise and economic means to thwart the climate crisis and transform British Columbia.

"The future is in sight, but it requires the B.C. government to step up and step up now to become a true leader. This means saying good-bye to the fossil fuels that are delivering deadly atmospheric rivers, wildfires, droughts and windstorms to our doorsteps."

Newman's appeal addressed promises from Premier David Eby to focus on "kitchen-table issues" like affordability, health-care and housing after his party won in her words a "razor-thin" majority.

"We maintain that all of those issues are inherently climate issues," Newman said. "Equitable, justice-centred climate solutions will necessarily lessen the pain of the affordability crisis, will tackle housing insecurity and will make all of our lives healthier and safer."

Areas where the provincial government received Fs include B.C.'s pace in meeting emission reduction targets, and failure to develop policies that limit the expansion of fracking or liquefied natural gas exports and the accompanying infrastructure.

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip of the Union of British Columbia Indian Chiefs, who has supported the government in other areas, spoke to the last point.

"We have to understand that LNG is not the answer," he said. "The market is global and volatile and it's too dangerous and too destructive. So I think it's time that our governments woke up to that fact, and stop chasing the LNG rainbow and begin to commit themselves to a genuine work in regard to protecting our lands, our waters and our environment."

Phillip's criticism as Eby is preparing to speak at the Natural Resources Forum in Prince George Tuesday evening, which brings together resource companies, government officials and First Nations.

Industry leaders have accused government of not doing enough to help their respective sectors and some economists have called on the province to launch more energy and mining projects to help boost the economy in the face of tariffs and major resource projects winding down.

Eby has publicly promised to work with industry on permitting and bridge the gap between urban and rural B.C., with the latter more directly dependent on resource extraction than the former. Provincial Conservatives — largely more critical of environmental measures and inclined to support resource extraction — dominated rural B.C. in the most recent election.

Areas where the group attested government minor progress include accelerating the transition toward zero emission transportation, accelerating the transition toward zero-emission buildings, investing in regenerative agriculture, protecting and restoring nature and winding down fossil fuel subsidies.

Black Press Media has reached out to B.C.'s Ministry of Energy and Climate Solutions for comment on the report.