Watchdog investigates after B.C. woman found dead in home, despite police check

North Vancouver RCMP did a welfare check and reported her missing two days before

North Vancouver RCMP reported Elizabeth Joanna Napierala as missing on Sept. 3, 2019. She was found dead in her home on Sept. 5, 2019. (RCMP handout)

B.C.’s police watchdog is investigating after a woman was found dead in her North Vancouver home, even though Mounties had checked the dwelling two days before.

The RCMP conducted a welfare check at the home of Elizabeth Joanna Napierala, 45, on Sept. 3, and could not find her. They issued a news release that same day, reporting her as missing and asking the public for help.

The news release said Napierala was last seen on Sept. 2, and that she suffers from health conditions that “leave her vulnerable to being outside and prone to falling down.” Her weight was listed as 69 lbs. on a 5’8” frame.

Two days later, the RCMP informed the Independent Investigations Office that Napierala had been found at home. She was later declared deceased.

READ MORE: Police watchdog investigats two officers after Langley teen’s suspected overdose

The office, which looks into incidents of serious harm or death involving police in B.C., is investigating what role, if any, the police’s actions or inaction may have had in the woman’s death.

Chief civilian director Ron MacDonald said Mounties were the ones to find her, but declined to comment on the circumstances that led them back to her home.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Oak Bay cat dies after being shot with a pellet gun
Next story
Black Press Media journalists earn three Jack Webster award nominations

Just Posted

City of Victoria looks at amending tree preservation bylaw by redefining ‘tree’

Misunderstandings between what is considered a ‘tree’ has been causing problems

BC Ferries to sell beer and wine on Tsawwassen-Swartz Bay route

Beer, wine to be available in late October on three sailings

Central Saanich Mayor Ryan Windsor to start leave of absence next week

Unpaid leave runs Sept. 16 to Oct. 28

Cost of Vancouver Island mansion could buy four luxury homes in Saskatoon

The North Saanich property is listed at $18 million, the price of 21 single family homes in Victoria

Oak Bay cat dies after being shot with a pellet gun

Deal Street cat put down after fatal wound discovered, police have no suspects

Trial starts for B.C. man accused of threatening sex worker with a gun

Curtis Sagmoen, 38, elected a trial by judge as he faces eight charges

B.C. greenhouse gas emissions continue to increase

Petroleum, road transport improved efficiency in 2017

Island man’s Quilt of Valour comforting after death of his grandmother

Presentation to honour military service takes on a bittersweet tone two days later

Indigenous rights plan sparks concern in B.C. communities

Local governments left out of talks on caribou protection

B.C. double-killer’s ‘sexual sadism’ worried parole officials last year, documents reveal

Terrence Burlingham’s first of 12 escorted temporary absences in Abbotsford to occur this evening

B.C. First Nation granted injunction to stop Taseko exploratory drilling

Tsilhqot’in Nation’s court case on Aboriginal rights infringement needs to be decided first

One person dead in Highway 4 collision on Vancouver Island

Highway 4 was closed for several hours following crash

Black Press Media journalists earn three Jack Webster award nominations

Finalists are Tyler Harper, Dustin Godfrey and the Victoria News team

Watchdog investigates after B.C. woman found dead in home, despite police check

North Vancouver RCMP did a welfare check and reported her missing two days before

Most Read