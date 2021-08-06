Watchdog investigating fatal Sea-Doo crash on Okanagan Lake involving off-duty Mountie

The incident unfolded yesterday near Summerland

Man brought to shore in Summerland by private boat on Okanagan Lake. (John Arendt/ Summerland Review)

Man brought to shore in Summerland by private boat on Okanagan Lake. (John Arendt/ Summerland Review)

A man seriously injured in a collision between two personal watercraft on Okanagan Lake has died.

The incident unfolded on Thursday, Aug. 5, at about 11:30 a.m. West Kelowna RCMP received a report of an unconscious man on a Sea-Doo somewhere between West Kelowna and Peachland. However, it appeared the man was actually closer to Summerland.

Officers reached out to private boaters in the area to see if someone could help the man on the Sea-Doo.

According to RCMP, officers were called to a boat launch in Summerland where they met the operator of one of the watercraft, who identified themselves as an off-duty RCMP officer. The operator of the other watercraft was the man who died as a result of the crash.

Due to a Mountie being involved in this incident, the BC Independent Investigations Office has been called in to investigate the off-duty officer’s actions.

READ MORE: ‘We got your back’: Okanagan Indian Band firefighters

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan

Previous story
Waterfront heritage buildings, apartments to become centrepiece of Victoria greenspaces
Next story
Esquimalt to test storm, sewer infrastructure with dye near Gorge waterway

Just Posted

Victoria track cyclist Jay Lamoureux and the rest of Canada’s team pursuit squad finished fifth overall at the Tokyo Games and set national records at each stage. (Photo by Rob Jones/Canadian Olympic Committee)
No Olympic medal, but Victoria rider part of three Canadian record-setting races

Art lovers can tour around the Township of Esquimalt on Saturday, Aug. 7 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to visit over 30 outdoor art exhibits and admire and purchase the work of 45 artists. (Courtesy of the Esquimalt Community Arts Hub)
Esquimalt Urban Arts Tour this Saturday features 45 artists

Hope Meets Action: Echoes Through the Black Continuum will tap into the complex history and lives of black British Columbians from August 14 to March 1, 2022. (Courtesy of the Royal BC Museum)
RBCM hosting exhibit highlighting Black history, lives in B.C.

Rendering of the future skate and bike park areas at Topaz Park. Council voted to proceed with the proposed design, as well as the replacement of the artificial turf at Finlayson Field, at its Aug. 5 committee meeting. (Courtesy of the City of Victoria)
Victoria council approves new skate, bike park, turf replacement at Topaz Park