Watchdog recommends charges against Vancouver police officer in fatal shooting

Independent Investigations Office has filed its report connected to a May 5, 2022 incident
The Canadian Press
The Independent Investigations Office says a man was shot and killed during an interaction with officers from the Vancouver Police Department on May 5, 2022.

B.C.’s police watchdog says an officer from the Vancouver Police Department might face charges in a shooting that killed a man two years ago.

A statement from the Independent Investigations Office says officers from the Vancouver Police Department responded to a call from the Patricia Hotel on May 5, 2022.

The agency says there was an interaction between officers and a man who was the subject of the complaint when officers arrived at the scene.

It says a police officer fired shots, leaving the man with “fatal gunshot injuries.”

The IIO’s interim chief civilian director Sandra Hentzen says she found reasonable grounds exist to believe that one officer might have committed offences in relation to the use of force after reviewing the evidence.

IIO says it has filed a report to the B.C. Prosecution Service for consideration of charges.

