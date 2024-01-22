Watchdog wants review of B.C. police officer’s penalty for sexual advances

Officer reduced in rank, complaints commissioner checking to see if punishment fit misconduct

B.C.’s police complaint commissioner has ordered a review into how an officer was disciplined for misconduct, saying it didn’t fit the seriousness of allegations that he made inappropriate sexual advances.

The New Westminster police sergeant was in a supervisory role when he allegedly made the advances toward female employees of the department.

The matter was investigated by the Vancouver Police Department, which found the officer committed two instances of discreditable conduct.

The recommended punishment for the sergeant was a reduction in rank.

But the office of the complaint commissioner has now ordered a review by a retired judge, saying in a statement that the punishment didn’t address the misconduct and getting the judge’s opinion is in the public interest.

The officer who is the subject of the inquiry isn’t named and a date for the review hasn’t yet been scheduled.

