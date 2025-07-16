Watchful bystander saluted by police after drug bust in Courtenay

The Comox Valley RCMP is highlighting the importance of public involvement in community safety after a tip about a suspicious vehicle led to an arrest and the seizure of what is believed to be fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack cocaine.

On June 5, 2025, a witness reported suspicious activity activity related to a vehicle outside a business on Cliffe Ave., in Courtenay. The vehicle was later located by members of the Comox Valley RCMP Street Crimes Unit, still engaged in the same suspicious activity. The 30-year old driver from Surrey was arrested for drug trafficking and evidence seized, including what is believed to be fentanyl, crack cocaine, and methamphetamine.

“This is a perfect example of how your call can make a difference.” Said Cst. Monika Terragni, Media Relations Officer, Comox Valley RCMP. “We rely on the public to be our extra eyes and ears in the community – and we do follow up. This arrest and seizure is a direct result of someone taking the time to speak up and contribute to the safety of our entire community.”

In addition to the calls coming in from residents, police officers are also engaged in proactive enforcement.

On May 14, 2025 the observations of a frontline police officer led to a vehicle stop which resulted in the arrest of the driver and passenger for drug trafficking. Evidence seized during this interaction included what is believed to be fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack cocaine. The driver is also under investigation for being in care and control of a vehicle while impaired.

Both of these investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information related to drug trafficking or other criminal activity in the Comox Valley is encouraged to contact the Comox Valley RCMP at 250-338-1321. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at comoxvalleycrimestoppers.bc.ca.